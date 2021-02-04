PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30.
About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN)
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
