PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30.

In related news, Director Peter Aghar sold 120,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,682,702. Insiders have sold 143,200 shares of company stock worth $857,832 in the last quarter.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN)

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

