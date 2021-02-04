Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Achieves $147,976.87

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $147,976.87 and $57.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

