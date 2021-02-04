Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.32 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

