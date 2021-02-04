Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.
PFPT traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 820,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $140.91.
PFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.95.
Proofpoint Company Profile
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
