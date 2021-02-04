PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.29)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $59.7-$60.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.31 million.PROS also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.29–0.27 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.
NYSE PRO traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 281,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.