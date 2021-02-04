PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.29–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.7-60.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.25 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

PROS stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 282,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Insiders have sold 172,159 shares of company stock worth $8,075,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

