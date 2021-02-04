ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Shares Up 0.5%

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.44. 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.