ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) Trading 0.8% Higher

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.23. 984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.