ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.38

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 274592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

