ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.08

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.08 and last traded at $97.08, with a volume of 1037182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

