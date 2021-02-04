ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.61

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 414525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

