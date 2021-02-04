Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.64

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 29558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 180,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.