Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,457 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,646,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.