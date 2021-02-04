Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 331,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,099,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,458,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,730,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after buying an additional 392,685 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $16,692,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after buying an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

