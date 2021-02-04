Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,393. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.