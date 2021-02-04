Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $3.03 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,041,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.91. 4,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,166. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $221.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

