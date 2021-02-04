Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $4.36 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,455,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $42,865,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,762. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

