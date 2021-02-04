Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.88. 74,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,618. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $145.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.