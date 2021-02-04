Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.11. 887,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,296,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

