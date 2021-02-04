Prosperity Planning Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.