Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTQ. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

CVE PTQ opened at C$2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$243.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$2.28.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

