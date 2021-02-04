Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $33.00 at HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $565.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Prothena by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

