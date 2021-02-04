Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. Prudential has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Prudential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Prudential in the third quarter worth $2,812,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Prudential by 6.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 90,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

