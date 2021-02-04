Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Prudential stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. Prudential has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $39.75.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
