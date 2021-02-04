PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Shares Down 13%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)’s stock price traded down 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.80. 212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

About PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and Komatsu Forest names to cover works in mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sector, as well as for material handling and transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

