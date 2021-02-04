PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Tops $0.0069

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 276.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.37 million and $86,956.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.