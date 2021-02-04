PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0069 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $85,925.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 273.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.