Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.