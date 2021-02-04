Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 12.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pulse Biosciences traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 391,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 184,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

