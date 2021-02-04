Puma Vct 13 Plc (PU13.L) (LON:PU13) Shares Up ∞

Puma Vct 13 Plc (PU13.L) (LON:PU13) shares shot up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 27,033 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Vct 13 Plc (PU13.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Vct 13 Plc (PU13.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.