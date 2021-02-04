PumaPay Reaches Market Cap of $9.97 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PumaPay has traded up 113.3% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $262,814.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.01287637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.44 or 0.06301604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006212 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,076,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

