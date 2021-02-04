Pundi X NEM Market Cap Hits $3.24 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.24 million and $12,315.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 68.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00053887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00142214 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00110166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00239783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00040132 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

