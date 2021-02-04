Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $9,891.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00154595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00242917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042304 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

