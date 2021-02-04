Pundi X Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $104.91 million and approximately $23.00 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01318959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,202.17 or 0.05944239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

