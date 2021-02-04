Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.33. 909,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 631,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

