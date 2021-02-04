PWR Coin (PWR) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 162.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 193.4% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.68 or 1.00006942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.01279069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00302344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00208738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00035699 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040887 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.