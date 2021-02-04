PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.00

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), with a volume of 567906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 292.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

