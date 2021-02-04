Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

ATVI stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

