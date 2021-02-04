Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $14.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $15.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $17.93 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,025.36.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,781.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,646.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.