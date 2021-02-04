Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PerkinElmer, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

