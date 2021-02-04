Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

