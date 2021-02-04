Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SBT opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $241.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 163.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,202,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 745,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

