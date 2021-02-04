Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $11.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,781.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,646.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

