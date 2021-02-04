Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.30.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

ANTM opened at $298.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.41 and a 200 day moving average of $295.43. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

