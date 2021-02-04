Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Cut by Analyst

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Shares of BP opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of BP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

