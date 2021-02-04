Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Boosted by Raymond James

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEI. National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.94.

Shares of GEI opened at C$20.86 on Thursday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.