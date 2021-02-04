Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.59.

NYSE:HCA opened at $173.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $770,586.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

