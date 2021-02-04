Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDC. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

MDC stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

