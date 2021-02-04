Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Reduced by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $89.39 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

