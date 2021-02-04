Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nano-X Imaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NNOX stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

