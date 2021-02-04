Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Increased by Analyst

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE NS opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,519 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.